Dem Rep. Morelle: Feds Didn’t Kill Two ‘So-Called Non-Documented’, It Was Two Citizens

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Joe Morelle (D-NY) stated that people are unhappy with ICE “because they’ve seen two American citizens — these weren’t so-called non-documented people — two American citizens are dead within the last three weeks at the hands of federal agents.”

Morelle said, “Americans are very unhappy with ICE. It’s very unpopular, because they’ve seen two American citizens — these weren’t so-called non-documented people — two American citizens are dead within the last three weeks at the hands of federal agents. That’s why Americans are so angry. And that’s why they’re with us on the question of how to reform ICE so that it represents the values of the American people.”

Morelle also said that denying further DHS funding won’t impact ICE, but will impact FEMA, TSA, and the Coast Guard and said, “So, let’s fund these other things, it’s entirely appropriate, while we continue to work towards trying to find common ground about the way ICE agents act out when they’re engaging with the American public.”

