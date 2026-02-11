Exclusive — Rep. Jeff Van Drew: Offshore Windfarms Are a Disaster. Here’s Why They Must End

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) talked about wind energy.

Van Drew said, “One, they’re mostly foreign companies. … Two, hurts the fishermen. … Three, hurts tourism. … Next, the cost that it would be to the ratepayer would be unbelievable. These things are expensive and inefficient to run. … And then there’s the national security component where there’s been serious reservations about how it’s going to affect radar.”

