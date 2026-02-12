Behar: AG Bondi Could Be ‘Looking at Some Prison Time’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” Joy Behar told her co-hosts Attorney General Pam Bondi could be “looking at some prison time.”

Behar said, “I felt like when I was watching it, I felt a little nauseous from her. I was like, ” Why are you so lacking in empathy? What is wrong with you? What happened to you in your life that you can’t give a moment to these poor girls?”

She continued, “By the way, she needs to understand that she is speaking to Trump when she’s up there, she’s not speaking to anyone else. He has a whole reputation for throwing everyone under the bus. And when he’s out of office, he really is going to throw you under the bus, Honey. I don’t know how you know her, but she should be smart enough to know that. He does it to everybody.”

She added, “And by the way, you know, just a little history, during the Watergate scandal, President Nixon did not go to jail, but John Mitchell did. John Mitchell was his Attorney General.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Yes, correct.”

Behar said, “So at the end of the day, Ms. Bondi, you’re looking at some prison time.”

Hostinn added, “She could be held to account.”

