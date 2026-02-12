Dem Rep. Crow on DHS Shutdown Hurting FEMA, Coast Guard, TSA, Not ICE: Trump Cut FEMA

On Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) responded to a question on a DHS shutdown impacting FEMA, the Coast Guard, and the TSA instead of ICE by saying that the Trump administration has cut FEMA.

Host Melanie Zanona asked, “A DHS shutdown, though, would largely not impact ICE, it would be blocking funding for other agencies, though, like FEMA and the Coast Guard and the TSA. So, are you willing to shut down those agencies, and for how long?”

Crow answered, “Well, let’s talk about FEMA, I’m glad you actually raised FEMA, let’s talk about what this administration has done with FEMA, right? They’ve cut funding for FEMA. They’ve denied emergency declarations for Democratic states — just for political reasons — that need critical emergency funds. They have actually not reimbursed states for emergency funds through FEMA. This administration has gutted FEMA. And we have fought back, we have resisted that, and we will continue to. So, I’m not going to sit here and listen to them talk about FEMA, when they’re the ones who are turning their back on the American people and the needs of everyone, regardless of their political affiliation.”

