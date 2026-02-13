Ty Cobb: Bondi, Noem, Hegseth and Trump Have Committed Impeachable Offenses

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” legal commentator and Trump critic Ty Cobb claimed President Donald Trump, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Attorney General Pam Bondi have committed impeachable offenses.

Cobb said, “If there’s one fraudulent, unsupported indictment that’s brought for personal reasons, political reasons in which the facts are distorted and the law is abused that alone should be impeachable. You know, the the multitude of cases that we’ve had now certainly provides a wealth of evidence that could be used to impeach Pam Bondi.”

He continued, “The president on impeachment alone, you know, that issue, there’s so many things in the column that deserve impeachment.”

He added, “Certainly with regard to Bondi she’s obviously unfit for office based on her performance yesterday. Kristi Noem who’s, supervising the execution of American citizens and lying about them as being alleged terrorists, Hegseth and the multitude of classified violations that he has as well as the war crimes being committed, at his behest, all of those people should be impeached, for sure. And I expect that we’ll see articles introduced if the Democrats, are lucky enough to, take over the House. But I think with the president you’ve got really extraordinary information out there, the $500 million bribe from the UAE in exchange for our AI chips, the $480 million plan from Qatar in exchange for Air Force Base and him parking his Venezuela oil revenue account in Qatar. You know the facts here are just extraordinary and unprecedented.”

