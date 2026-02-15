Homan: ‘I Don’t Like Masks’ on ICE Agents, But They ‘Have to Protect Themselves’

On CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, White House border czar Tom Homan said that while he didn’t like ICE agents wearing masks, they “have to protect themselves.”

Homan said, “I’m not a part of those negotiations that’s been has been done up on the Hill between the Senate and House and the white House. I’m not really part of those negotiations. But look, you know, they want to say stop racial profiling. That’s just not occurring. I mean, and, you know, I will detain, briefly detain and question what questions somebody based on reasonable suspicion has nothing to do with racial profiling as far as a mask. Look, you know, I don’t like the masks either. But because threats against ICE officers, you know, are up over 1,500%, actual assaults and threats are up over 8,000%. These men and women had to protect themselves.”

He added, “As far as identifying themselves. They all have placards identifying themselfs as ,ICE, ERO, HSI, DEA, FBI so they do have placards on them. So I’ll let the the White House and members of Congress, you know, fight that out. But I think some of the asks are just I think they’re unreasonable because there is no racial profiling. There is identifying marks, but masks, you know, it’s one of they talked about maybe passing legislation to make it illegal to doxed agents or something like that.”

