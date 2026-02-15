Katie Britt: Dems ‘Dragging Their Feet’ on DHS Funding Deal

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) said the Democrats were “dragging their feet” on negotiations to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

Britt said, “If we rewind back to this, when we got to a CR two weeks earlier, President Trump and Republicans wanted six weeks. Democrats are the ones that wanted two. We said, we’ve got to have time to figure out a pathway forward. They insisted on two. We began working in good faith. You saw everything from the leadership, from the president all the way down, the president reaching out to Governor Walz, the president reaching out to Mayor Frye. You saw the secretary deploy body cameras. And then in addition to all of that, you saw Tom Homan go and and you saw the announcement there on Thursday of saying that we have had a successful mission, over 4,000 criminal illegal aliens found in Minnesota and over 3000 unaccompanied children that we didn’t know where they were in this nation that have been identified. And so he said, this is a success. We now have some local cooperation, and we’re going to draw that down. When you look at the timeline of the Democrats case, they didn’t even tell us what they wanted until a social media post about seven days in. And then if you look at that, it took them another three or four days to get text. We turn that around within 48 hours and said, okay, here’s the things we’re coming with. And then 48 hours later came with text of our own. It is clear that Republicans are working in good faith. And I think it was really shortsighted of Democrats to walk away from actually securing our Homeland.”

She added, “They sent us up here to get in a room and figure out a pathway forward. That is absolutely what I am committed to doing. And I know that their colleagues on the other side of the aisle that are committed to doing that as well. So we’re going to keep working. But just just so you know, Democrats have still not sent back over text from our offer on Wednesday. And so we’re we’re waiting once again and they’re dragging their feet.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN