Massie: I Have No Confidence in AG Bondi

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said he did not have confidence in Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Host Martha Raddatz said, “Do you still have confidence in Pam Bondi as attorney general?”

Massie said, “I don’t think Pam Bondi has confidence in Pam Bondi. She she wasn’t confident enough to engage in anything but name calling and hearing. And so no, I don’t have confidence in her. She hasn’t got any sort of accountability there at the DOJ. When I asked her specifically who redacted Lesley Wexner’s name from the one document that mattered, she couldn’t give me an answer. She wouldn’t give me an answer. But ultimately, it’s her who is responsible for the document production. According to our law, the attorney general. It’s not Todd Blanche, it’s not the people below them. You can assign tasks to people, but you can’t assign your responsibility. ”

He added, “This is about the Epstein class, the people who are funding the attacks against me. They may or may not be implicated in these files, but they were certainly rubbing shoulders with the people who are in these files. They’re billionaires who are friends with these people. And that’s what I’m up against.”

