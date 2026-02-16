MS NOW’s Sanders: U.S. Government Is Trying to ‘Crush the Spirit and Will of the People’

On Monday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” network host Symone Sanders-Townsend claimed President Donald Trump was trying “to crush the spirit and the will of the people in this country.”

Co-host Alicia Menendez said, “The Singing Resistance chapters are spreading all across the country in 26 different states. If we can put up the map so people can know where the Singing Resistance chapters are and whether or not they’re in their own states.”

Sanders-Townsend said, “I mean, to be clear, it’s also a tactic, right? Singing in a group when you are experiencing resistance from the state, the government, frankly, the federal government, it it it keeps you calm. It helps people feel like, yes, they are not alone as they are out there on the front line. This is a tactic that the labor movement has used.”

She added, “Folks found when they sung on the picket lines, it helped create a sense of camaraderie. The United States government is trying to crush the spirit and the will of the people in this country. They are trying to subvert. They’re trying to push us into, subjugation and telling us to bend the knee and the Singing Resistance, the people in the streets all over this country, they’re saying we are not going to go quietly.”

