Dem Rep. Crockett: Trump Administration Is ‘Out of Control,’ Most Americans Don’t Want This

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said the Trump administration was so out of control that most Americans are unhappy.

Crockett said, “Listen, the challenges that Texans are facing, especially as it relates to affordability, with us being one of the top, top exporting states in the entire country, they are real. And so we’ve got to rein in this out of control, administration. We’ve got to make sure that we’re getting these tariffs under control. We’ve got to start to grow our economy instead of continuing to shrink it. We’ve got to make sure that housing is a real dream that can be realized by all Texans. And so we’ve got to make sure that these terrible policies around immigration that are impacting us everywhere.”

She added, “Today was a really, emotional day for me as I walked into a building and there was another business that was there, and a doctor came out at her facility, and she said to me, I just want to tell you this story about someone that works in my office. She said, your security detail came in to do advance work, and she went and hid under the desk in the office. She said, now she is a citizen, but she is a Latina. And she was so scared. She was in tears and under her desk because she thought that your advance officer was actually ICE. This isn’t the America that we deserve. We deserve so much better. And when they realized that he was actually an officer for me, instead of being tears of sadness, it was tears of joy because she knows that I stand up and I fight for all of us. I don’t want to live this way, and I honestly don’t think most Americans want to live this way. So we need somebody who knows how to fight this administration and won’t back down. And, I’m excited to get into the Senate and do just that.”

