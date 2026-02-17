Terry Moran: A Lot of Republicans Change Their Fundamental Principles with the Prevailing Winds

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” former ABC News host Terry Moran said “a lot of Republicans” change their fundamental principles with “the prevailing winds.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “It’s notable that will all of this is happening. You know, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who once criticized Orban and strongman like him, was praising Orban and strongman leaders like him in Munich. He it’s I mean, he obviously Orban, who I think people watching know this have this a long history of controlling media, controlling speech and praising him feels like a real shift and a real flag to me. But what do you make of that shift and Rubio, but also just sort of that message coming from this administration on an international stage?”

Moran said, “Well, the message is unAmerican. Right. If you look at what Viktor Orban has done with him, with the media and about Marco Rubio, it tells the tale about his character. A lot of Republicans have that same character. They managed not just to change with the prevailing winds, but to change their fundamental principles, the reasons they got into Congress in the first place. I do not understand how a man does that or woman does that. I don’t understand. Rubio does elegantly. He gives a good speech. ”

