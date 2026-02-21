DE Gov. Meyer: ICE ‘Creating a Lack of Safety’ ‘Simply by Wearing That Uniform’

On Friday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Ceasefire,” Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer (D) said that as far as people in this state are concerned, “it’s hard for ICE to operate anywhere in our state without it creating some crisis, and, in fact, making Delawareans less safe, simply by wearing that uniform now, because of things that have happened in Minnesota and other areas across the country, it’s creating a lack of safety.”

Host Greta Brawner asked, “How do each of you assess the recent immigration enforcement operations across the country, Gov. Meyer?”

Meyer answered, “Listen, as far as Delawareans are concerned, ICE has lost credibility, it’s hard for ICE to operate anywhere in our state without it creating some crisis, and, in fact, making Delawareans less safe, simply by wearing that uniform now, because of things that have happened in Minnesota and other areas across the country, it’s creating a lack of safety. Officers with uniforms were sent into places where they did not respect due process or basic human rights. They did not seem to have training in anti-bias and in 21st-century policing, things that every police officer in Delaware gets and most police officers around the country get. So, it’s very hard for ICE to have any credibility. Having said that, I think there’s common ground. I think if Gov. Armstrong (R) and I sit down and talk about immigration — which we have not done — I think there’s a lot of common ground about having a secure border, about having a sane and efficient immigration process. I think I heard you talk, Gov. Armstrong, about making sure that immigration policies move quickly, that visas that the workforce needs take 18 months, 24 months, 36 months. With today’s technology, they should take days or even hours. I think there’s a lot of common ground there.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett