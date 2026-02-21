Huckabee: Iran Still Trying to Enrich Uranium, Hasn’t ‘Scrapped’ Nuke Program, Has ‘Alarming’ Buildup of Ballistic Missiles

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee responded to a question on if Iran is rebuilding its nuclear program by saying that they are “continuing to try to enrich uranium. They haven’t given up on it” and “they are building up, at an alarming rate, their ballistic missile capacity. That’s not a defensive posture.”

Huckabee said, “The talks continue. We hope that they could be successful. But successful means that Iran’s got to give up their nuclear aspirations, they have to stop enriching uranium. The president has been so clear…he’s told them what has to happen. It really is up to them, do they want to be a part of a civilized society or do they want to continue to do what they’ve done for 47 years, and that’s yell out, ‘Death to America’, put contracts out to assassinate President Trump, kill thousands of Americans, and work really hard to get a long-range ballistic missile with a nuclear warhead so that they could shoot it at America? That’s their choice.”

Co-host Charles Hurt then asked, “So, do we have real evidence at the moment that they are, in fact, rebuilding their nuclear program?”

Huckabee answered, “We know that they’re continuing to try to enrich uranium. They haven’t given up on it. Yes, so, we know that they have not scrapped their program and said, yeah, we don’t really need this after all. We also know that they are building up, at an alarming rate, their ballistic missile capacity. That’s not a defensive posture.”

