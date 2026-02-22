Newsom: Trump, Bessent Have ‘Wrecked this Economy’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had “wrecked this economy.”

On tariffs, Newsom said, “He needs to refund that money with interest. He can do that in a nanosecond. They could do that electronically. They can do electronically. They have the tariff codes. They have the ability. They do refunds all the time. They have the ability to do that promise for families. It’s been about $1,710 a year. That’s a different requirement that I think he has to pay the American people back. I saw Bassett out there almost gleeful. He was gleeful that, no, we won’t be doing it. This is Dumb and Dumber. Trump and Bessent, they’ve wrecked this economy 1.4% GDP growth in the last quarter. Inflation back up to 3%. The worst jobs market we’ve seen since 2013, 2.2% GDP for the entire year. He inherited 2.8. It’s a wrecking ball presidency, wrecking this economy. His entire economic paradigm is mass deportations, tax cuts for billionaires and tariffs. And he’s been exposed.”

He added, “He’s a fraud. And by the way, the tariff this is a self-dealing operation. This is about his personal portfolio. You know exactly what he did in Vietnam with the tariffs. He used them to get a deal on his golf course to fast track his a development. Connect the dots. This is unprecedented grift happening in real time. That’s reflected in what just happened with the tariff decision in the Supreme Court. It was a profound moment for this administration.”

