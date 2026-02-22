Newsom: Trump Is ‘Flailing,’ He’s a ‘Shadow of Himself’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said President Donald Trump was a “shadow of himself.”

Host Dana Bash said, “The Supreme Court Struck down most of President Trump’s tariffs this week. He’s already using different authorities to impose a 15% global tariff, vowing to forge ahead even without Congress. What do you do?”

Newsom said, “Well, what does anyone do? Are you going to you’re going to move your factory from overseas and onshore with 150 day certainty on a 15% tax or tariff, and that the whole thing is a farce. I talk about petulance. It was 10% two days ago, maybe 20% tomorrow. I mean, this is madness. He’s flailing. He’s a punch drunk boxer. He’s just, you know, he’s just trying to hit anything. A shadow and he’s a shadow of himself. He’s lost a step or two. Under the EPA, we were the first state to sue. I was out there in the Central Valley talking about how this is going to impact ranchers and small businesses and farmers, the AG community, my state larger than any other state in the country. And and Justice Roberts, by the way, basically, our arguments were literally laid out in detail in his response. So it was always an illegal act. He needs to return that money.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN