De Niro: ‘Idiot’ Trump Should Never Been Allowed to Run for President

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” actor Robert De Niro claimed President Donald Trump was an “idiot” who should not have been allowed to run for president.

De Niro said, “We’re in a state of lunacy. This should never be happening in this country. This guy should never even have been allowed to run for president. And he’s unqualified. Period. We all know that. So we’re dealing with a with a fool, a clown who who’s brought the rest of the circus into the White House. So we’re dealing with it.”

He added, “It’s about getting rid of this idiot. Period. And we all know what it is. Getting rid of him and the Independents or whatever. Voters realize that this is not their guy. Hello. Finally, you realize that because the guy is the biggest con artist ever that there’s ever. I mean, this is a joke that we’re even talking about him. He should have been out of the running, you know, years ago. And thanks to Mitch McConnell, who saved him in the second impeachment. You know it’s a joke and Mitch McConnell will have to live with that for the rest of his life, knowing how he allowed this fool to actually try to maybe topple our government.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN