CNN’s Tapper: ‘Not Sure’ What Dem Message on Foreign Policy Is

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” host Jake Tapper said that he’s “not sure what the Democrats’ message is” on foreign policy.

While speaking with DNC Chair Ken Martin, Tapper said, “When it comes to foreign policy, I’m not sure what the Democrats’ message is. We have President Trump having led that effort to militarily take out the Iranian nuclear weapons program last June. He also ordered a military operation to take Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela. Does the Democratic Party support or oppose those two military operations?”

Martin answered that “where we agree with the President is, we need to do something. But the way he’s approaching it is shortsighted, it’s not strategic, and, at this point, it’s unclear as to what his strategic objectives really are.”

