Exclusive — Interior Secretary Burgum: We Killed Mining in This Country, Gave It to China; Trump Bringing It Back

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum discussed mining.

Burgum said, “We killed mining in this country. We’ve got to get back in the mining business. We gave that all the way to China. China’s using it as a stranglehold on our economy and on the whole world.”

