GOP Rep. Davidson: Congress Needs to Vote on Iran, Trump Framed It as a War

On CNN on Saturday, Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) said that President Donald Trump “really hasn’t communicated well with the American people” on the Iran operation, and Congress needs to vote on what Trump himself characterized as a war.

Davidson said, “He did brief the Gang of Eight, but he didn’t brief Congress, and he really hasn’t communicated well with the American people. So, there are people that are simultaneously saying this is a war, as the President himself referred to it as a war, and, in particular, a regime change war. And then there are people that are saying it’s something less than a war.”

He continued, “And that’s why Congress is supposed to vote.”

Davidson added, “Our troops are put into harm’s way, the least Congress could do is show up and vote. So, I hope that we do just that. And I hope that it’s done with a great deal of information from the administration.”

He further stated that “if the administration is committed to something short of a war, some people would say that the decapitation strike itself might not amount to a war, but if that was just one strike and out, I don’t think the President would have framed it that way in his eight-minute talk when he announced what he was doing.”

