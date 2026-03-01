Fetterman: These Were ‘Incredibly Precise and Successful Strikes’ on Iran

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) boasted that the U.S. military strikes on Iran were “incredibly precise and successful strikes” that “eliminated most of the leadership.”

Fetterman said, “Well, of course, it‘s not limitless. You know my support was that they could never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear bomb. I think every single member of the Senate says we should never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear bomb. President Trump was the guy willing to do that to make sure that didn‘t happen. If just putting out tweets and using harsh and strong language was effective, Iran wouldn‘t have been on the path to acquire nuclear bomb. Those are the kind of things that are necessary now. Let‘s never forget what Iran has done for the last 47 years and destabilizing that entire region. And funding the proxies they were behind — 10/07, and to continue to do these things, so for me. Finally, do you really want to have real peace? Do you really want to have real security in the Middle East? So let‘s do that. And that‘s why I fully support that.”

He added,, “So now if of course, it‘s not limitless now, have people ever read the War Powers Act? You know what‘s what‘s required of the president is to provide 48 hours of notification, and then he has he or she have 60 days, up to 90 days to withdraw those troops. You know, before Congress approves, that neither of those have been activated. He did provide that to the gate of the gang of eight. And there are no American troops on the ground now. This was an incredibly, incredibly precise and successful strikes. And they eliminated most of the leadership. So here we are, so yes, I do support that. You know, why can‘t the entire world celebrate that he‘s dead for what he‘s done to the world?”

