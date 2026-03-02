Gallego: ‘Idiots’ in Trump Administration Started a ‘Dumb War’ with Iran

Monday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) claimed “idiots” in the Trump administration started a “dumb war” with Iran.

Host Chris Hayes said, “I’d like to hear more about your reaction to that line from Marco Rubio today, Mike Johnson and some others, that this was essentially out of our hands. And so then we just kind of fell in line as a matter of course?”

Gallego said, “I mean, I guess we’re not a world power anymore. I, you know, for me, look, I was, in some pretty hard times during the war at a very young age, and, it just it just drove me mad. The fact that these guys just went to war on somebody else’s word, nobody decided to say, hey, you know, what is the best interests of the men and women of my country first. Nobody decided to go to Netanyahu and be like ‘Don’t go to war. If you go to war, we’re not give you the intelligence. We’re not going to give you the support. We’re not going to give you the bombs.’ All these things that you could have done. And instead you said, you know, we’re going to go with you. And then it really pisses me off, to be honest. Like, I’m not that young. I remember Netanyahu coming to testify in Congress and advocating for us to invade Iraq, saying it’s going to be a great result for the Middle East. So guess what? I’m seeing it again now. Again Men and women, young American men and women are dying because of these idiots, right? These idiots that are just willing to sacrifice U.S. men, U.S. women without any real thought about what they’re doing and what the consequences are going to to bring to these families.”

He added, “There’s a lot of ways that we could defend Israel’s, you know, existence, its sovereignty. I’m 100% for that. But we don’t need to go to war for them, especially when it’s a dumb war.”

