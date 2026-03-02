Warner: Trump ‘Never Careful with His Words or His Threats or His Boasts’

Monday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said President Donald Trump was “never careful with his words or his threats or his boasts.”

Host Erin Burnett said, “President Trump and the Defense Secretary both refusing to rule out having actual American troops on the ground in Iran. Of course, the country population 92 million. You know, based on your briefing, Senator, do you think there are real there’s real planning going on about this, that this is a real thing that they are considering? American boots, American soldiers on the ground in Iran?”

Warner said, “I would pray not, you know, and clearly, this president got elected on the basis of no more endless wars in the Middle East. But I sometimes think, you know, we know the president says rash things. I don’t think he thinks them through. But when the president of United States calls on the Iranian people to go into the streets and take back their government, and if there’s 100,000 protesters and then tens of thousands of them are killed by the Iranians because they responded to the American president’s call to action, do we owe a moral obligation? I don’t know. I do know this, that you have to be careful with your words if you’re president of the United States, and this president is never careful with his words or his threats or his boasts.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN