Dem Rep. Subramanyam: ‘We Would’ve Gotten a Better Deal’ than Iran Nuke Deal ‘Eventually’

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) said that if we stuck with diplomacy, “eventually”, “we would’ve gotten a better deal” than the Iran nuclear deal.

Subramanyam said that Iran should be taken seriously as a threat, but “we should exhaust every diplomatic option as well.”

He added, “Ten years ago, 2015, Obama had an Iran nuclear deal, right? … Trump scrapped it, right? So, it didn’t get us very far. And so, what we could’ve done instead…was try to make sure we double down on that.”

Host Leland Vittert then cut in to ask, “Another bad deal?”

Subramanyam answered, “No, I think we would’ve gotten a better deal, eventually.”

