Cruz: ‘Democrats Line Up to Effectively Defend the Ayatollah’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacted to Democrats’ responses to the U.S. military strikes on Iran.

According to the Texas Republican, Democrats were lining up “to effectively defend the Ayatollah.”

“Senator, you see these Democrats pour out of these Intel briefings, and I don’t know if they’re going to different briefings than you guys are,” host Jesse Watters said. “Why are they saying these things?”

“Well, unfortunately, facts don’t matter for today’s Democrats. The National Security doesn’t matter for today’s Democrats. I was in that same briefing. It was a two-hour classified briefing this afternoon, and we had the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Defense, the head of the CIA, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, all laying out the really incredible successes the American military has had and the Israeli military has had in these first four days. And I will tell you, more than half the briefing was questions from various senators, and it alternates Democrat, Republican, Democrat, Republican, every single Democrat, their questions were just attacking the operation.”

“And really, you know, it is amazing to see Democrats line up to effectively defend the Ayatollah,” he continued. “You know, you look at that exchange you just had with Hakeem Jeffries, his answer, what’s the difference? Well, that was Barack Obama. So they supported whatever Barack Obama did. This is Donald Trump, and they oppose whatever Donald Trump does. And there used to be a time when politics ended at the water’s edge, that the two parties would be partisan on political conflicts at home, but when it came to standing up to America’s enemies, we stood together.”

“I will say it is distressing watching Democrats just use everything as an excuse to attack President Trump,” Cruz added. “The President’s decision to launch this military action was the single most consequential decision of his presidency, and the fact that the Ayatollah is dead, that his senior leaders have been eliminated, that the missiles they are developing are being eliminated, that is making America much, much safer. The reason the President gave the order to begin the bombing is because Iran presented a serious threat to the United States. Iran, over 47 years, has been the number one funder, state funder of terrorism in the world.”

He continued, “Over 90% of Hamas budget comes from Iran. Over 90% of Hezbollah’s and the Houthis budget comes from Iran. The Ayatollah was responsible for murdering nearly 1,000 Americans and also for hiring hit men to try to murder President Trump. And so President Trump acted decisively to take out this threat to America and it’s sad that the Democrats just want to play politics with it.”

