Jayapal: Noem’s Corruption, Lawlessness ‘Is Going to Bring Her Down’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s corruption, combined with lawlessness, was “going to bring her down.”

Jayapal said, “Kristi Noem is a test of failed leadership. That’s what I said. That’s what I believe. And actually, I think that she does not have a long career here. Her corruption at the agency, combined with the lawlessness of these ICE and CBP agents on display for everyone to see, is going to bring her down.”

She continued, “I think it’s been over the last month and a half or so as people have watched the courageous people of Minnesota and really seeing Noem, you know, come out, call Renee Good and Alex Pretti domesticterrorists, refused to conduct investigations until we demanded it, and the people of Minnesota demanded it. And I think that trajectory has been very bad. I mean, look, she’s done something quite remarkable, which is she has turned 50% of the country against ICE. There was a brand new poll out saying that 50% of people across this country believe that ICE should no longer exist. And I think that’s, you know, that’s sort of a stunning place to be.”

