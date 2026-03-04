Tillis: Trump Gave Noem a ‘Vote of No Confidence’ on Minneapolis

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said President Donald Trump gave Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem a “vote of no confidence” by sending border czar Tom Homan into Minneapolis.

Host Jake Tapper said, “Senator, let me ask you, why bring up the story of her killing a cricket? I mean, I thought it was a bizarre story, too, but, like, you think it’s actually relevant.”

Tillis said, “She made a bad decision there. She fielded it too soon without training. Then she goes back to the farm, grabs a family goat, and shoots it because it made her mad. That’s a thought process. The fact that she acted precipitously on limited information, not really understanding that she had put something into a situation that it was not ready for, felt a lot like some of the decision-making that was done in Minneapolis.”

Tapper said, “Like calling Rene good and Alex Petty, domestic terrorists.”

Tillis said, “Right, immediately jump into that.”

Tapper said, “Well, one of the interesting things about the Pretti and Good situations is that she immediately came out and said things that were false, that we saw on video were not true.”

Tillis said, “The reason why I ask her who Tom Homan reports to is because I knew the answer. And she said she reports to him, who reports to the president. If there is no better example of a vote of no confidence is somebody who was in front when the Pretti incident occurred. And now she, who is the head of Homeland Security, is replaced by somebody for a Homeland Security mission who doesn’t actually even work for the Secretary of Homeland Security. That’s a vote of no confidence, in my opinion, by the president.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN