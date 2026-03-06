Marlow and Schweizer: Trump Should Declare ‘Mission Accomplished,’ Not Obliged to Rebuild Iran

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show” Breitbart News senior contributor and author of The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon Peter Schweizer and host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Iran.

Schweizer said, “What Donald Trump is basically saying now is…we don’t have a moral obligation to rebuild them. We don’t have a reason that we have to send aid workers and soldiers to reconstruct Iran, tthat is their responsibility and we certainly want them to thrive later on, but we’re certainly not going to use taxpayer dollars to do it. I think that is a completely sensible and uh and appropriate approach.”

