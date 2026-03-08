LA Marathon Runners Given Option to Receive Medals Before Finishing the Race: ‘If They’ve Had a Tough Day’

If you’re running the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday and you’re having a tough time, fear not!

Organizers of the marathon have decreed that runners who are out of sorts can receive their medals after 18 miles and do not have to complete the full 26.2 miles that comprise an actual marathon.

“If you’re having a tough day and want to end your race before 26.2, you can choose to take the turn at Mile 18 and head into the finish line early,” The McCourt Foundation says on its website. “You do not need to notify anyone of your decision and can opt to take this route at any time.”

But don’t think this will become a trend, the provision for participants down on their luck or in poor health is only in play for this year.

“You will still receive your finisher medal and any challenge medal you’ve earned, and your official race results will be updated at a later date to reflect your time and mileage,” The McCourt Foundation statement continued. “There is no shame in making a smart decision for your body.”

X users were quick to mock the foundation’s stance.

According to Meg Treat of Treat Public Relations, the decision to include the bizarre provision allowing runners to finish early stemmed from concerns about the weather.

“Our weather conversations have been ongoing… We start actively monitoring it with the LA Fire Department, who partners with the National Weather Service 10 days before the race,” Treat told Runner’s World.

“This was earlier this week that the team was alerted about the warmer temperatures… [and] we communicated to our runners about how they could have a safe race day.”