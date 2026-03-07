Cuellar: I Want Talarico ‘to Change’ on Border, He’s Wrong

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Saturday in America,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stated that U.S. Senate candidate Texas state Rep. James Talarico (D) is wrong on the border and he wants “to spend some time with him and get him to change.”

Host Kayleigh McEnany played video of Talarico saying, “Our southern border should be like our front porch. There should be a giant welcome mat out front and a lock on the door.”

She then asked, “Do you agree with that?”

Cuellar answered, “No, of course, I don’t. And, again, I hope to spend some time with him and get him to change. The situation at the border — and I live at the border, I don’t just go visit the border. We want to see law and order at the border. We need to make sure we control our borders, but still be respectful of legal immigration. My parents were born in Mexico. My father became a legal resident and a naturalized citizen, and he did it the right way, like a lot of Americans did, but we cannot have open borders. We’ve seen that under the Biden administration. It was a mistake, and it will be a mistake to have open borders.”

