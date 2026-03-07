Schiff: Talarico Is ‘Deeply Progressive’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that U.S. Senate candidate Texas state Rep. James Talarico (D) is “deeply progressive” but is “really resonating with people in Texas and outside of Texas” and has “a perfect message for a Democrat in Texas, which may not be the exact same message for a Democrat in California.”

Schiff said, “I think Talarico is just a tremendous talent, and Jasmine is too. And Texans had a choice — Texas Democrats — between two up-and-coming rising stars. Talarico is that unique talent that I think is deeply religious, deeply progressive, really resonating with people in Texas and outside of Texas. Texas could very well be in play, and I say that with hesitation, because we’ve put our hopes there before. But I think if anyone at this moment can make a viable campaign and turn Texas blue in the Senate, it’s someone like Talarico.”

Schiff continued, “I think his message is perfectly suited. It’s also a perfect message for a Democrat in Texas, which may not be the exact same message for a Democrat in California. And I’m hugely excited about his campaign. This is great news.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett