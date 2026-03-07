Wasserman Schultz: Terrorism Risk ‘Deeply Concerning,’ Need Dem Changes to ICE to End DHS Shutdown

On Friday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) said that she is worried about terrorism threats and said that multiple asks from Democrats on ICE need to be agreed to “so we can reopen the Department of Homeland Security.”

Co-host Joe Mathieu asked, “Do you worry, as well, about an increased threat when it comes to domestic terrorism?”

Wasserman Schultz answered, “It is deeply concerning, because there was not a day-after plan, because there was not the kind of preparation necessary. You have Iran that is now attacking our allies. We have a concerning act of potentially domestic terrorism that occurred in Austin, TX.”

She added, “We obviously have a lot of concerns when it comes to, particularly, DHS, as you mentioned. They need to rein in ICE and ensure that, when they’re engaged in enforcement actions, that they take the masks off, that they put identification on, that they are not barreling people’s doors down and engaging in illegal searches and seizures, that they follow the Constitution. Pretty simple asks. We need to make sure that we can get that accomplished so we can reopen the Department of Homeland Security.”

