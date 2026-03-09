Exclusive — Georgia Lt. Gov Burt Jones: Fulton County Always Corrupt, Always Had Election Issues

Breitbart TV

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones talked about elections.

Jones said, “Fulton County has always had issues and they’ve always had — been corrupt in Fulton County way before 2020 and they’ve always had problems with elections.”

