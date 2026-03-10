Auchincloss: We Have to Clear Strait of Hormuz, ‘Reasonable’ to Capture Fissile Material

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) stated that if the Strait of Hormuz isn’t cleared, “we’re going to demonstrate to the world that Iran has a veto over Middle Eastern policy.” He also said that “the capture of the fissile material that is loose in Iran…is a reasonable mission that makes the Middle East safer.”

Auchincloss began by saying that the Iran strategy is “discombobulated.” And added, “You’ve got Iran trying to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, and if we don’t clear it, we’re going to demonstrate to the world that Iran has a veto over Middle Eastern policy.” He also stated that, right now, we don’t have a “sound, strategic outcome from day number ten.”

He added, “If this president is trying to seek, for example, the capture of the fissile material that is loose in Iran, that is a reasonable mission that makes the Middle East safer. If he is seeking to allow the Strait of Hormuz to be trafficked by navies and merchant Marines from around the world, that is a reasonable mission. But if he wants some open-ended green light for boots on the ground, for persistent aerial strikes against civilian infrastructure in Tehran, absolutely not.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett