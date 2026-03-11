Stephen Moore: I’d Support Temporarily Reducing Gas Tax, Ending Ethanol Mandate

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line,” former Trump Economic Adviser Stephen Moore said he would favor “a temporary, maybe four-week reduction in the gas tax. There are other things, by the way, that could be done. We could change some of the refinery rules, get rid of the ethanol mandate, just for four weeks or so. You could take a bunch of steps that could lower the price of the gas at the pump by about 50 cents a gallon” in the wake of issues around oil supply.

Moore said, “I don’t like taxes either. The gas tax is a pretty good user fee for use of the road. So, I don’t have a big problem with it. But I do think, now, given that the price of gasoline may go up as much as a dollar a gallon, given the current situation with the Middle East disruptions in supplies, I would be in favor of a temporary, maybe four-week reduction in the gas tax. There are other things, by the way, that could be done. We could change some of the refinery rules, get rid of the ethanol mandate, just for four weeks or so. You could take a bunch of steps that could lower the price of the gas at the pump by about 50 cents a gallon, and that would help stressed-out consumers.”

He added that it is rich to hear Democrats pushing for gas tax reductions, given their pushes against gas-powered cars. Moore also noted that it’s odd to hear complaints about high gas prices coming from Democrats when states like California raise prices through their policies.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett