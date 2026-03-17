GOP Rep. Bacon: There Will Be GOP ‘Civil War’ if Trump Withdraws U.S. from NATO

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said if President Donald Trump attempted to withdraw the United States from NATO, there would be a Republican “civil war.”

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “The president has been lashing out at NATO allies for not immediately saying yes to his request to help escort ships and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. They say they don’t want to do so because one, it’s dangerous. Two, they weren’t coordinated on this war before it started and that it’s not NATO’s war. When you hear that and the president suggesting that the United States could could leave NATO without the consent of Congress, what goes through your mind?”

Bacon said, “Well, anger, because NATO is the best alliance, strongest alliance in history.”

Collins asked, “Is he wrong when he says that he can leave NATO without Congress?”

Bacon said, “He’s wrong. Since you ask, if he broke up NATO on his own, it would be a civil war in the Republican caucus, or the conference. Most of us would find that totally unacceptable. And I’m not alone. There’s a large group of us that believe in our alliances and standing up for freedom and pushing back on China and Russia. We don’t want war with these guys, but you’ve got to be strong. And if he went in and somehow destroyed or tore up NATO, it would probably destroy the party for many years. There would be many that will never forgive that.”

Collins asked, “It would destroy the Republican Party?”

Bacon said, “I think it would implode.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN