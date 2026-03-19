Ossoff: Trump and Team ‘View Those Who Wear the Uniform as Pawns’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) said President Donald Trump and his team viewed those who serve in the U.S. military as “pawns.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “You sit on the Senate Intelligence Committee. I think a lot of people out there, and I’m wondering if you get asked about this, worry about retaliatory attacks, worry about the safety of our homeland for a variety of reasons, because we’ve seen them happen and also because of the unpreparedness of this administration. What do you tell them and what do you think about that concern people have?”

Ossoff said, “Look, the threat level is elevated right now. There’s no doubt about that. And I do hear people expressing that concern. I also hear them expressing concern about the cavalier attitude toward all of this that we see from the white House. I mentioned in the hearing yesterday, the president is sending out fundraising emails to his supporters featuring photos of American service members in flag draped coffins returning to their families after being killed in action. It is the most callous and disgraceful disregard for the sacrifice that these service members have made. It gives the impression that the president and his team really do just view those who wear the uniform as pawns. It’s completely disrespectful and completely unacceptable. And in Georgia, we’re a military state. We are proud to host some of the most important defense installations in the country. We are proud of those who serve and those who have served. And that kind of disrespect for the military does not go over well in Georgia.”

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