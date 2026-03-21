CNN’s Begala: Dems Have ‘Terrible Rift’ Over Antisemitism, I Remind Liberals Tel Aviv Has Pride Parades, GOP Has Rift Too

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” CNN Contributor Paul Begala said that Republicans and Democrats have “a terrible rift over Israel and antisemitism,” “And I tell all my liberal friends, who had a bigger pride parade, Tel Aviv or Tehran, right? Who has a free press? Who has elections?”

Host Bill Maher said, “If you had to live somewhere in the Middle East, you’d live in Tel Aviv. You probably wouldn’t live in any other city, and I don’t think your wife would like to.”

Begala responded, “Well, this is something that my party has to address, too. [The Republican Party] has a terrible rift over Israel and antisemitism, and so does mine, let’s be honest. And I tell all my liberal friends, who had a bigger pride parade, Tel Aviv or Tehran, right? Who has a free press? Who has elections? I don’t support Netanyahu. I went over there and worked for Bougie Herzog. I can tell you, firsthand, they have a thriving democracy and a free press. Democracies can self-correct. I think they’re on the wrong track. I think America’s on the wrong track. We can self-correct with our elections. Hamas can’t self-correct. So, my side, too, has to really find a way, I think, to reestablish the liberal values that the U.S.-Israel relationship is based on.”

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