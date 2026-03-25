Netanyahu Adviser: It Will Take ‘Months’ for Iranian People ‘to Find Their Footing’ and Rise Up, Won’t Take to Streets During Bombing

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Michael Eisenberg, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said that the Iranian people aren’t going to take to the streets while bombs are falling and “It takes months for the people to find their footing and do this.”

Eisenberg said, “Israel has always said that this is up to the Iranian people. And Adm. Cooper, the head of CENTCOM, has said to the Iranian people, stay inside for now. And people don’t come outside and do things when bombs are falling. At the end of the day, this is going to be up to the Iranian people.”

He continued, “I’ll remind you, that, after the operation in June, Operation Rising Lion, only in January did the people come out into the streets, and the same thing happened in Syria after the attacks there. It takes months for the people to find their footing and do this. And we hope and pray for the people of Iran, for their safety, that they do rise up and create a democratic government, which will live in peace with Israel, with their Arab neighbors, the Sunni nations that surround them, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, etc.”

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