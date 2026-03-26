Hawley: Iran ‘Ought to Be a Warning for Anybody Who Does Not Take the United States of America Seriously’

During Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) applauded President Donald Trump’s strikes against Iran.

Hawley said the U.S. military’s success should serve as a “warning” for those around the world who do not take the United States “seriously.”

“Senator Hawley doesn’t this once again demonstrate that even at the risk of great political cost at home, given where the public’s viewpoint is emerging to on the Iran issue, President Trump saw a threat and decided to act on it, regardless of the midterm elections, regardless of what it might do in the short-term to economic interest,” host Laura Ingraham. “He has to take this threat seriously and eliminate it from the public sphere. To me, it shows that Trump has guts, and they have none.”

Hawley replied, “Well, it shows is that Joe Biden left him a terrible mess, Laura, which of course, we saw across the board. I mean, Joe Biden’s instincts were wrong on everything when it came to the security of this country. Look at the border and open border overrun by gangs, criminals, you name it. Look what he did in Ukraine, where he embroiled us in that conflict. No way out, no end in sight. He just left that mess for Trump. He left Iran for Trump all across the board, he was a total disaster. It’s why he got thrown out. And you see a completely different approach with President Trump. And you talk about our military showing unbelievable, unmatched superiority. Look what they have done in just three weeks’ time. It is incredible. That ought to be a warning for anybody who does not take the United States of America seriously.”

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