Comer: Department of Justice ‘Botched’ Release of Epstein Files

Monday on CNN’s “the Lead,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said the Department of Justice had “botched” the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Host Jake Tapper said, “Technically the Justice Department has not been in compliance with the law. I mean, they just they haven’t released all the files as mandated. They didn’t properly redact some of the release files. Not I’m not even talking about the victims slash victimizers that you discussed. I’m talking about, hiding the names of, men, that, you know, were in Jeffrey Epstein’s, inner circle. Do you have confidence in the Justice Department as it pertains to the Epstein case?”

Comer said, “Well, I think the Justice Department has botched this. I don’t think anyone in America Republican, or, you know, avid Trump supporter, would defend the way that this has been rolled out. Having said that, it’s very complicated because of all the lawsuits. And here’s another thing that adds to the difficulty in this whole investigation is we’ve met with the victims numerous times, My staff attorney are in contact with their staff attorneys. I know many of the female members in both parties are in constant communication with many of the victims, and to this day, they have not given us one single name of a man who has victimized them. Now, part of the reason is because many of them have received settlements. So what they’re asking us to do is to get as much information and make public as possible. And that’s what we’re trying to do.”

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