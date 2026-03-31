Pelosi: GOP ‘May Try to Creep into the Technology and Create a False Count’ in Midterm Elections

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Way Too Early,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Republicans “may try to creep into the technology and create a false count” in the midterm elections.

Reporter Ali Vitali said, “I think if we look ahead to the midterm elections in 2026, you talk about the fact that you are confident that Democrats will retake the House, but I wonder if you have concerns about the midterm elections themselves?”

Pelosi said, “Always. We always have concerns.”

She continued, “There are so many things that you can do to protect the election, and they are being done, whether it’s litigation or legislation or just mobilization, communication, all of that. But in addition to that, we have to be on guard as to what they may try to do to the technology. They may try to creep into the technology and create a false count.”

Pelosi concluded, “There’s so many things that the Republicans will try to do to disrupt an election can be avoided with early voting, by vote, by mail, which the president says is cheating, except he voted by mail and his family voted by mail in this last election, which he lost in Florida.”

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