CA Assistant U.S. Atty: Fraud Section Is at ‘Half’ Strength, Some Took DOGE Severance

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli stated that there has been “natural attrition, and also a lot of attrition when people in the department did not want to be part of the new administration or they took the DOGE severance,” and so “in our fraud section, we have half as many lawyers as we probably would have at this current time.”

Essayli said, “So, we are definitely hiring. There’s been natural attrition, and also a lot of attrition when people in the department did not want to be part of the new administration or they took the DOGE severance, which was very generous. So, in our fraud section, we have half as many lawyers as we probably would have at this current time. We’re doing probably more work than we’ve done before.”

He continued, “But the Department of Justice is hiring. So, if you’re a young lawyer out there, maybe you’re at a firm, and you want to actually be in court and do trials and serve your country, I’d encourage you to look at working at the Department of Justice.”

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