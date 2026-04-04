Dem Rep. Dean on Criticism Dems Don’t Do Anything: Look at DHS Shutdown

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) responded to polling data showing that voters say that Democrats don’t do anything by saying that “I would actually point to what we have been able to do.” And then talking about the DHS shutdown and saying Republicans are “failing to govern. I understand the complaints about Democrats, but we’re actually holding a line against this absolutely corrupt, incoherent madness coming out of the administration and his courtiers.”

Co-host Kate Bolduan asked, “There’s new CNN polling showing that…a growing portion of Americans view both the Democratic and Republican parties very negatively, and it remains deeply negative, those who are considered those double haters that we talk about in polling. Democrats, with those double haters early here moving into the midterm season, Democrats hold an advantage. But, right now, it’s driven more by opposition to the GOP than enthusiasm for Democrats. And, in this CNN polling, the top reason that people say they don’t like the Democratic Party is voters saying that the Democratic Party is ineffective and doesn’t do anything. Do you think that’s a fair criticism?”

Dean answered, “I’ve heard that criticism, Kate. It doesn’t entirely surprise me. But I would actually point to what we have been able to do. Take a look at the silliness of the speaker of the House, last Friday, refusing to move forward with the Senate…compromise deal that passed unanimously, by the way, out of the Senate. The speaker, oh, outraged last Friday, keeping us there until 10:30 at night because he was worried about his own speakership, let’s face facts. But now even the president has tired of all of this. Sen. John Thune (R-SD) is trying to figure out a new reality, a new path forward. So, remember, Republicans have the White House, the Senate, and the House. They’re failing to govern. I understand the complaints about Democrats, but we’re actually holding a line against this absolutely corrupt, incoherent madness coming out of the administration and his courtiers.”

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