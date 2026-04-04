MS NOW’s Hylton: Trump Admin. Criticizes Iran, But Sounds ‘Like They Are About to Launch Their Own Evangelical Inquisition’

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “All In,” guest host Antonia Hylton said that the Trump administration justifies the war in Iran partially “by pointing to the religious fanaticism of the Iranian regime,” but for an administration that uses this as a justification, “they sure like to talk like they are about to launch their own Evangelical Inquisition.” And argued that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has called “for ruthless violence on Iranians.”

Hylton said that Hegseth “has been hosting these highly unusual Christian prayer services at the Pentagon, arguably the seat of American power, and has used the language of holy war as he calls for ruthless violence on Iranians.”

She then played video of Hegseth where he said, “Let every round find its mark against the enemies of righteousness and our great nation. Give them wisdom in every decision, endurance for the trial ahead, unbreakable unity, and overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy.”

Hylton then stated, “For an administration that keeps justifying this war, in part, by pointing to the religious fanaticism of the Iranian regime, they sure like to talk like they are about to launch their own Evangelical Inquisition.”

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