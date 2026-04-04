Oz: Lack of Fraud Prevention with COVID Relief Helped Create Massive Medicare, Medicaid Fraud 

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz stated that Medicare and Medicaid fraud have reached such high levels partly due to COVID relief “because when you start throwing money at problems, you don’t watch where it’s going, and fraudsters learn they can corrupt the system” and then start defrauding Medicare and Medicaid.

Oz said, “The question really is, how did it get so bad? And part of it is COVID, because when you start throwing money at problems, you don’t watch where it’s going, and fraudsters learn they can corrupt the system, because they never realized it was so easy to steal from the government, then they’ll start to weaponize it and use it in other areas like Medicare and Medicaid.”

Oz added that another issue was fragmentation among the government, which has now ended, and a lack of fraud enforcement under the Biden administration.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett