Exclusive: FDA Commissioner Makary Calls on ‘Grassroots’ Scientists to Challenge Big Pharma Dominance

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” FDA Commissioner Marty Makary talked about scientists.

Makary said, “We want to see the grassroots scientists of America, the scientists that are working hard in small, little companies or in universities, we want to see them have a level playing field.”

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