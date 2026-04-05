Exclusive — RNC Chair Joe Gruters: ‘We Need to Pass Save America Act’ to Fire Up Midterm Voters

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” RNC Chair Joe Gruters talked about voting.

Gruters said, “We need to pass the SAVE America Act. There’s no reason why we shouldn’t pass it. The base, I do talk to the base. I go to local parties, state parties, all the time.”

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