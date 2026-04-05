Fetterman Says ‘No Regrets’ Backing Israel: ‘I’ve Always Felt That’s the Moral Clarity’

During Saturday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that he had no regrets breaking from most Democrats on backing Israel and U.S. policy that supports the Jewish state.

He described his support to host Mark Levin as “moral clarity,” regardless of the politics behind it.

“We’re here with Senator John Fetterman,” Levin said. “This is my first interview with the senator, and he’s a very nice man. We spoke briefly, and I appreciate you coming, Senator. I’m from Pennsylvania. I love Pennsylvania. It’s a great state, and you’re kind of the person — the kind of person that usually has represented Pennsylvania, that is, somebody that is not hard left, somebody that is not necessarily on the right, sort of a representative of kind of blue collar America. Do I have that about right?

Fetterman replied, “Yes, I think so. I mean, I don’t know if it’s whether I’m a moderate, but I would just — I really follow what I think is really true. You know, I never really cared you know, whatever side that is, I’ll follow, like a moral clarity. And, you know, there’s been a fracturing between me and my party with, primarily, it’s been Israel, and now, that’s why I think we originally spoke about, and here we are right now with Epic Fury. I am the only Democrat that actually supported these kinds of — so that might isolate me politically, but I’ve had no regrets, because I’ve always felt that’s the moral clarity, and I never checked, you know whatever politics are behind it.”

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