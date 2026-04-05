GOP Rep. Lawler: Dems Shut Down DHS Because They Don’t Want to Enforce Immigration Laws

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) said Democrats shut down the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) because they did not want to enforce immigration law.

Lawler said, “What’s not acceptable is that for this fiscal year Democrats have shut down the Department of Homeland Security for over 90 days, not paying FEMA, not paying the Coast Guard, not paying the Secret Service and not paying critical operations within the Department of Homeland Security. The fact is, Democrats. I made a very calculated decision to shut down the department because they do not want to enforce our immigration laws.”

He added, “Here is an example of not enforcing our immigration laws. In 18 year old girl in my district, Sheridan Gorman was killed in Chicago after an Illegal immigrant was allowed to enter into the United States during the Biden administration. He was captured, he was detained, he was released. He went to Chicago he committed a crime he was arrested. Under Chicago’s disastrous criminal justice laws. He was released back out onto the street and he executed this 18 year old girl. Democrats do not want to fund ICE and Customs and Border Patrol. What will happen is individuals like Jose Medina will be allowed to enter into the country and kill innocent Americas. That is wrong. I will not stand for it, and that is why we are pushing back against this.”

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