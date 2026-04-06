‘Dressed Like a Bunch of Hookers’: GOP Rep. Burchett Says Soleimani Niece, Grandniece ‘Need to Go Back’ to Iran

Last week, the niece and grandniece of the late Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Qasem Soleimani had their visas revoked by the Trump administration and were arrested by federal agents.

During an appearance on FNC’s “The Will Cain Show,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) reacted to the news, saying they were “dressed like a bunch of hookers” and suggested they try that in Iran.

“I think we have some images that we can show, very active, by the way, on social media, Instagram, Facebook, glamorous, very, very fabulous lifestyle that they were living, posing with helicopters and airplanes and luxury brands, all the while, by the way, posting about the great Satan, the United States of America, and support for Iran,” host Will Cain said. “No longer — they have now been put into the process of deportation.”

Burchett replied, “Yes, they were dressed like a bunch of hookers. And they wouldn’t be able to do that in their own daggum country, that’s for sure. And you have to ask yourself, what the heck was the Biden and Obama administration doing? Obama sending them pallets of cash. Biden’s letting everybody in over our border. We have been told maybe we could have 500 members of the Taliban that are — that have gotten into our country at some time during the last four years under the Biden administration.”

“But we ought to start — we need a cleaning, and this needs to start right now,” he continued. “This is a perfect example of what we need to be doing, because I guarantee you the money they’re spending is probably somehow is shipped over there to an NGO in one of those countries from American taxpayers or the United Nations. And they come back over here, and they trash this great country. And they all need to go back. Let her dress like that in Iran and see how far — she will get hung off of a building, is what they will do.”

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